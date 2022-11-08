Previous
The calf was so close to Mum by ludwigsdiana
The calf was so close to Mum

It was such a wonderful experience watching them from the distance.
Diana

Chris ace
Wow, how wonderful. :-)
November 8th, 2022  
Suzanne ace
Terrific!
November 8th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
they are truly something to watch
November 8th, 2022  
