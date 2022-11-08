Sign up
Photo 469
The calf was so close to Mum
It was such a wonderful experience watching them from the distance.
8th November 2022
8th Nov 22
3
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
6852
photos
304
followers
212
following
462
463
464
465
466
467
468
469
Tags
whale-watching-hermanus
Chris
ace
Wow, how wonderful. :-)
November 8th, 2022
Suzanne
ace
Terrific!
November 8th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
they are truly something to watch
November 8th, 2022
