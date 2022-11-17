Previous
He seemed to like having a photo taken by ludwigsdiana
Photo 478

He seemed to like having a photo taken

as he posed for quite a while.

Such a pity they lived in such a messy background.
17th November 2022 17th Nov 22

Diana

Chris Cook ace
I love your use of a textured background. Super editing.
November 17th, 2022  
