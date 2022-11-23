Sign up
Photo 484
So patiently feeding her chick
It was so lovely watching this mum, every so gently passing on seed.
23rd November 2022
23rd Nov 22
4
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
6912
photos
300
followers
199
following
132% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red-knobbed-coot
Dixie Goode
ace
That is such a vivid little face. Beautiful baby.
November 23rd, 2022
Kathy A
ace
I enjoy seeing photos of this cutie
November 23rd, 2022
bkb in the city
Great capture
November 23rd, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
something really has me quite in love with this chick
November 23rd, 2022
