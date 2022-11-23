Previous
So patiently feeding her chick by ludwigsdiana
Photo 484

So patiently feeding her chick

It was so lovely watching this mum, every so gently passing on seed.
23rd November 2022 23rd Nov 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Dixie Goode ace
That is such a vivid little face. Beautiful baby.
November 23rd, 2022  
Kathy A ace
I enjoy seeing photos of this cutie
November 23rd, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great capture
November 23rd, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
something really has me quite in love with this chick
November 23rd, 2022  
