Photo 487
They looked rather confused
as I happily clicked away. One baby was still busy feeding and the shutter did not bother it. I was surprised that the shots came out so clear through the fence. At least I need one with most of the tail.
26th November 2022
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
lemur
Dawn
A lovely image
November 26th, 2022
Babs
Wow that tail is so long. It could be a ladder for the babies to climb up. ha ha
November 26th, 2022
