They looked rather confused by ludwigsdiana
They looked rather confused

as I happily clicked away. One baby was still busy feeding and the shutter did not bother it. I was surprised that the shots came out so clear through the fence. At least I need one with most of the tail.
26th November 2022 26th Nov 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Dawn ace
A lovely image
November 26th, 2022  
Babs ace
Wow that tail is so long. It could be a ladder for the babies to climb up. ha ha
November 26th, 2022  
