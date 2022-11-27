Sign up
Photo 488
Ankole cow grazing
27th November 2022
27th Nov 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
6928
photos
300
followers
196
following
133% complete
481
482
483
484
485
486
487
488
2142
2144
487
2151
2143
2145
488
2152
Views
8
Comments
1
Extras
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
4th November 2022 12:03pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
hill
,
yonder
Sally Ings
ace
Those horns look lethal.
November 27th, 2022
