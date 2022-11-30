Previous
Ever so gently by ludwigsdiana
Photo 491

Ever so gently

mum popped one seed after the other into the little ones mouth.
30th November 2022 30th Nov 22

Diana

John Falconer ace
Great capture. Love it!
November 30th, 2022  
Annie D ace
aww
November 30th, 2022  
