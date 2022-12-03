Sign up
Photo 494
Do they swim?
I was taking photos of the Secretary birds when this Cattle Egret landed on top of the netting!
It was totally drenched and either fell in the water or went swimming.
3rd December 2022
3rd Dec 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
6952
photos
302
followers
198
following
eagle-encounters
Kathy A
ace
He's certainly having a bad hair day
December 3rd, 2022
Desi
Oh wow. That is great!
December 3rd, 2022
