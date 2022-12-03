Previous
Do they swim?
Photo 494

Do they swim?

I was taking photos of the Secretary birds when this Cattle Egret landed on top of the netting!

It was totally drenched and either fell in the water or went swimming.
3rd December 2022

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Kathy A
He's certainly having a bad hair day
December 3rd, 2022  
Desi
Oh wow. That is great!
December 3rd, 2022  
