Photo 503
That neck looks so scraggly
I wonder what this one was up to! There was another egret that chased it up onto the roof.
12th December 2022
12th Dec 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
6988
photos
303
followers
198
following
Tags
cattle-egret
Milanie
ace
What an unusual looking neck!
December 12th, 2022
winghong_ho
So funny, it made me laugh.
December 12th, 2022
Babs
ace
He does look rather scraggy
December 12th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh my, that's not a good look at all
December 12th, 2022
