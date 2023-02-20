Previous
Not allowed to get too close by ludwigsdiana
Not allowed to get too close

as they watch every step I take. The closer I get, more of them stand up ready to move on.
Diana

Chris Cook ace
Good shot
February 20th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
Such cute faces
February 20th, 2023  
