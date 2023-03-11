Sign up
Photo 592
Friends or enemies
As on can see the the one on the left has plenty of scars, so I suppose they do occasionally test their strength.
11th March 2023
11th Mar 23
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
eland
Dawn
ace
Wow I guess like other wild animals these too test their dominance a fabulous capture
March 11th, 2023
Kathy A
ace
Well timed shot!
March 11th, 2023
Valerie Chesney
ace
Super capture.
March 11th, 2023
