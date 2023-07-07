Previous
What's that noise by ludwigsdiana
What's that noise

you are making. This juvenile yellow billed kite was just too comical and did not know what was going on.

He was performing as I shot in high speed continuous and obviously could not fathom what was happening.

I actually went to spier to find a kingfischer which I did not.
7th July 2023

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Liz Gooster
Incredible photo Diana!
July 7th, 2023  
