Previous
Photo 690
What's that noise
you are making. This juvenile yellow billed kite was just too comical and did not know what was going on.
He was performing as I shot in high speed continuous and obviously could not fathom what was happening.
I actually went to spier to find a kingfischer which I did not.
7th July 2023
7th Jul 23
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Liz Gooster
Incredible photo Diana!
July 7th, 2023
