Photo 700
Blushing bride
the name of the little bouquet I gave Charlotte for her birthday.
Charlotte can be seen
here
I remembered that I had a screenshot of the directions Susan
@wakelys
had sent me previously!
17th July 2023
17th Jul 23
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
thanks-susan
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Pretty colors and details.
July 17th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A beautiful bouquet. Look at you with your links.😉
July 17th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Lovely, colorful, happy bouquet capture
July 17th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such gorgeous sweet bouquet - in delacate summer colours ! fav
July 17th, 2023
Elyse Klemchuk
This is lovely!
July 17th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Ah so pretty
July 17th, 2023
