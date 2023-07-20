Sign up
Previous
Photo 703
Hopping around
on the cage at Spier yesterday. It was the first time I saw a black vulture, even the birds love the sunny weather we are having atm.
20th July 2023
20th Jul 23
5
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
7850
photos
314
followers
182
following
192% complete
696
697
698
699
700
701
702
703
2380
2378
2386
702
2387
703
2381
2379
eagle-encounters
Lesley
ace
Fabulous!
July 20th, 2023
Christina
ace
Wonderful shot - I have never seen a vulture!
July 20th, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
Wonderful.
July 20th, 2023
Babs
ace
He looks quite evil doesn't he
July 20th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A great hunched vulture pose.
July 20th, 2023
