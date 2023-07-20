Previous
Hopping around by ludwigsdiana
Hopping around

on the cage at Spier yesterday. It was the first time I saw a black vulture, even the birds love the sunny weather we are having atm.
20th July 2023 20th Jul 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Lesley ace
Fabulous!
July 20th, 2023  
Christina ace
Wonderful shot - I have never seen a vulture!
July 20th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
Wonderful.
July 20th, 2023  
Babs ace
He looks quite evil doesn't he
July 20th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A great hunched vulture pose.
July 20th, 2023  
