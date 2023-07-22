Sign up
That fierce look
belongs to a Martial Eagle. A native to sub-Saharan Africa and the largest eagle in Africa.
It is powerful enough to knock a man off his feet.
On Wedneday I tried to get a full shot, but they normally perch too high up in their huge cages.
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Keren
What a great photo very nice
July 22nd, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Great shot!
July 22nd, 2023
Julie
ace
Definitely fierce!
July 22nd, 2023
Christine Louise
Such a great capture, brilliant sharpness, love the colour and piercing eyes
July 22nd, 2023
Kitty Hawke
ace
How very handsome. Those eyes rho'..........
July 22nd, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Loving the frilly head feathers.
July 22nd, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
So sharp and clear. Wonderful eyes and plumage.
July 22nd, 2023
Babs
ace
Great shot love his eyes fav
July 22nd, 2023
