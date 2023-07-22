Previous
That fierce look by ludwigsdiana
Photo 705

That fierce look

belongs to a Martial Eagle. A native to sub-Saharan Africa and the largest eagle in Africa.

It is powerful enough to knock a man off his feet.

On Wedneday I tried to get a full shot, but they normally perch too high up in their huge cages.
22nd July 2023 22nd Jul 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Diana
Keren
What a great photo very nice
July 22nd, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Great shot!
July 22nd, 2023  
Julie ace
Definitely fierce!
July 22nd, 2023  
Christine Louise
Such a great capture, brilliant sharpness, love the colour and piercing eyes
July 22nd, 2023  
Kitty Hawke ace
How very handsome. Those eyes rho'..........
July 22nd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Loving the frilly head feathers.
July 22nd, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
So sharp and clear. Wonderful eyes and plumage.
July 22nd, 2023  
Babs ace
Great shot love his eyes fav
July 22nd, 2023  
