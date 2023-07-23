Previous
The fluffy one by ludwigsdiana
The fluffy one

with all those beautiful feathers, is a Gymnogene or African Harrier Hawk. This one must have felt the cold as it was way more fluffed up than the others.

I only spent a short time there and will go back this week to get some full shots. It is partly difficult as they sometimes perch pretty high up and my lens cannot get through the cage fencing.
23rd July 2023

Diana

Diana
Joan Robillard ace
Great close up
July 23rd, 2023  
Annie D ace
excellent
July 23rd, 2023  
Liz Gooster
Oh wow. Fabulous.
July 23rd, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Another great shot! Favourite
July 23rd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
All ready in his fur coat and hood !!
July 23rd, 2023  
