Photo 706
The fluffy one
with all those beautiful feathers, is a Gymnogene or African Harrier Hawk. This one must have felt the cold as it was way more fluffed up than the others.
I only spent a short time there and will go back this week to get some full shots. It is partly difficult as they sometimes perch pretty high up and my lens cannot get through the cage fencing.
23rd July 2023
23rd Jul 23
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
eagle-encounters
Joan Robillard
ace
Great close up
July 23rd, 2023
Annie D
ace
excellent
July 23rd, 2023
Liz Gooster
Oh wow. Fabulous.
July 23rd, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Another great shot! Favourite
July 23rd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
All ready in his fur coat and hood !!
July 23rd, 2023
