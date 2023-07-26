Previous
More grey days by ludwigsdiana
Photo 709

More grey days

and starlings everywhere. I wonder if it is warmer up there than in the trees?
26th July 2023 26th Jul 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well spotted - a great vantage or look out point for the birds!
July 26th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
So many birds.
July 26th, 2023  
Peter ace
Nicely captured against that cold looking sky Diana:)
July 26th, 2023  
Babs ace
It may not be warmer its just that they fly around in huge gangs ha ha
July 26th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Wonderful view and capture.
July 26th, 2023  
