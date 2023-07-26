Sign up
Previous
Photo 709
More grey days
and starlings everywhere. I wonder if it is warmer up there than in the trees?
26th July 2023
26th Jul 23
5
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
cold-grey
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well spotted - a great vantage or look out point for the birds!
July 26th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
So many birds.
July 26th, 2023
Peter
ace
Nicely captured against that cold looking sky Diana:)
July 26th, 2023
Babs
ace
It may not be warmer its just that they fly around in huge gangs ha ha
July 26th, 2023
winghong_ho
Wonderful view and capture.
July 26th, 2023
