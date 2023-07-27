Sign up
Discuss
Previous
Photo 710
Looking back, over his shoulder
How is that possible to turn its neck like that? I managed a quick visit to eagle encounters as I need some photos with feet yet the talons are barely visible.
One can see how high they are sitting which makes it rather difficult.
27th July 2023
27th Jul 23
5
3
Tags
martial-eagle
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning capture - love that look ! fav
July 27th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
July 27th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
I can see those impressive talons.
July 27th, 2023
Wylie
ace
he's a beauty!
July 27th, 2023
Babs
ace
I love this one fav
July 27th, 2023
