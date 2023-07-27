Previous
Looking back, over his shoulder by ludwigsdiana
Photo 710

Looking back, over his shoulder

How is that possible to turn its neck like that? I managed a quick visit to eagle encounters as I need some photos with feet yet the talons are barely visible.

One can see how high they are sitting which makes it rather difficult.
27th July 2023 27th Jul 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
194% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning capture - love that look ! fav
July 27th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
July 27th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
I can see those impressive talons.
July 27th, 2023  
Wylie ace
he's a beauty!
July 27th, 2023  
Babs ace
I love this one fav
July 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise