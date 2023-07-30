Sign up
Photo 713
Still not happy
and full of complaints. I suppose he was going to be taken back into his cage and not getting any chicken anymore.
I spent so much time there and will be posting more from eagle encounters over the next month.
30th July 2023
30th Jul 23
1
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Tags
juvenile-black-shouldered-kite
Shutterbug
ace
Awesome! Beautiful capture of this bird. I love the details, the color, the focus and dof.
July 30th, 2023
