Previous
Still not happy by ludwigsdiana
Photo 713

Still not happy

and full of complaints. I suppose he was going to be taken back into his cage and not getting any chicken anymore.

I spent so much time there and will be posting more from eagle encounters over the next month.
30th July 2023 30th Jul 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
195% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Awesome! Beautiful capture of this bird. I love the details, the color, the focus and dof.
July 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise