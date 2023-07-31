Sign up
Previous
Photo 714
After the performance
his trainer took him back to his cage. I had so much fun watching this fellow and will be editing more photos to post over the next month.
31st July 2023
31st Jul 23
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
juvenile-black-shouldered-kite
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Certainly a character and perhaps a great actor! great fun to watch - and I love your captures of his antics! Super close-up - fav
July 31st, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
Lovely soft creamy feathers inside his wings!
July 31st, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous wings.
July 31st, 2023
Babs
ace
What a beauty fav
July 31st, 2023
