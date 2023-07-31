Previous
After the performance by ludwigsdiana
Photo 714

After the performance

his trainer took him back to his cage. I had so much fun watching this fellow and will be editing more photos to post over the next month.
31st July 2023 31st Jul 23

Diana

Beryl Lloyd ace
Certainly a character and perhaps a great actor! great fun to watch - and I love your captures of his antics! Super close-up - fav
July 31st, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
Lovely soft creamy feathers inside his wings!
July 31st, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous wings.
July 31st, 2023  
Babs ace
What a beauty fav
July 31st, 2023  
