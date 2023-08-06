Previous
Lurking in the background by ludwigsdiana
Photo 718

Lurking in the background

was Mr. I took so many shots of the two and don't have much time to upload and check them.

My Aunt is in hospital and I am the only one around to visit her as two of her children live in Oz.

She has a daughter here in SA too, who will be coming down from the far north. I hope to have more time then.
6th August 2023 6th Aug 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
196% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Linda Godwin
He is certainly a handsome bird!!
August 6th, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful bird!
August 6th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
So handsome.
August 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise