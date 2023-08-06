Sign up
Photo 718
Lurking in the background
was Mr. I took so many shots of the two and don't have much time to upload and check them.
My Aunt is in hospital and I am the only one around to visit her as two of her children live in Oz.
She has a daughter here in SA too, who will be coming down from the far north. I hope to have more time then.
6th August 2023
6th Aug 23
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
7916
photos
306
followers
185
following
Tags
grey-crowned-crane
Linda Godwin
He is certainly a handsome bird!!
August 6th, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful bird!
August 6th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
So handsome.
August 6th, 2023
