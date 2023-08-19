Sign up
Previous
Photo 729
Just the two of us
and a big puddle! I wonder if they can see their reflection?
19th August 2023
19th Aug 23
3
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
7966
photos
306
followers
185
following
199% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white-faced-duck
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cute shot and I like the reflection.
August 19th, 2023
Linda Godwin
Beautiful white faced duck!!
August 19th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely reflection
August 19th, 2023
