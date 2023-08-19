Previous
Just the two of us by ludwigsdiana
Photo 729

Just the two of us

and a big puddle! I wonder if they can see their reflection?
19th August 2023 19th Aug 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cute shot and I like the reflection.
August 19th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
Beautiful white faced duck!!
August 19th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely reflection
August 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
