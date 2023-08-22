Sign up
Photo 732
A favourite tree
where all the birds here on the estate like to sit and look over the dam.
22nd August 2023
22nd Aug 23
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
african-darter
Lin
Beautiful - looks like a gorgeous painting.
August 22nd, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
Nice shot!
August 22nd, 2023
