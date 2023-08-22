Previous
A favourite tree by ludwigsdiana
Photo 732

A favourite tree

where all the birds here on the estate like to sit and look over the dam.
22nd August 2023 22nd Aug 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
200% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lin ace
Beautiful - looks like a gorgeous painting.
August 22nd, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice shot!
August 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise