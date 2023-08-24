Previous
Hey you down there by ludwigsdiana
Photo 734

Hey you down there

is the wall nice and warm? I saw these two mousebirds having a little chat.

It has been rather cold lately and when the sun came out, obviously warmed our wall.
24th August 2023 24th Aug 23

Diana

Rob Falbo
Awesome photo.
August 24th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Sweet capture.
August 24th, 2023  
