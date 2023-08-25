Sign up
Previous
Photo 735
A change of plumage
for the breeding season! A red bishop slowly turns red, amazing what a different bird it becomes. The whole body turns bright red and the head black.
Severely cropped in gigapixel as it was very far away.
25th August 2023
25th Aug 23
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
7990
photos
304
followers
184
following
Tags
red-bishop-estate
