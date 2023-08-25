Previous
A change of plumage by ludwigsdiana
Photo 735

A change of plumage

for the breeding season! A red bishop slowly turns red, amazing what a different bird it becomes. The whole body turns bright red and the head black.

Severely cropped in gigapixel as it was very far away.
25th August 2023 25th Aug 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
201% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise