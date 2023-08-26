Sign up
Previous
Photo 736
The plumage colour change
has already taken place with this red bishop.
Yesterdays shot can be seen
here
26th August 2023
26th Aug 23
2
2
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
7994
photos
305
followers
185
following
Tags
red-bishop
Cordiander
Such a handsome guy!
August 26th, 2023
Mags
ace
Bold and beautiful!
August 26th, 2023
