Previous
The plumage colour change by ludwigsdiana
Photo 736

The plumage colour change

has already taken place with this red bishop.

Yesterdays shot can be seen here
26th August 2023 26th Aug 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
201% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Cordiander
Such a handsome guy!
August 26th, 2023  
Mags ace
Bold and beautiful!
August 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise