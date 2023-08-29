Previous
This is all I see by ludwigsdiana
Photo 739

This is all I see

when I zoom with my 300mm lens. That is the reason why I am so happy to have gigapixel for cropping.

This was taken yesterday at the dam on our olive grove.
29th August 2023 29th Aug 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Mags ace
Very nice capture!
August 29th, 2023  
