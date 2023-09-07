Sign up
Photo 748
Up, up and away
was all that I managed this week! A Sacred Ibis flyover as I was in the garden.
Much too far away, so heavily cropped.
7th September 2023
7th Sep 23
2
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
sacred-ibis
gloria jones
ace
Wow...Brilliant capture.
September 7th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
September 7th, 2023
