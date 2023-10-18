Previous
Reflections by ludwigsdiana
Photo 789

Reflections

in one of our dams here on the estate. Taken on an early sunrise walk.
18th October 2023 18th Oct 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A stunning picture!
October 18th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Really lovely!
October 18th, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful reflections of color.
October 18th, 2023  
Linda Godwin
Great eye to see and capture such beauty
October 18th, 2023  
narayani ace
Beautiful!
October 18th, 2023  
