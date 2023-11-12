Previous
Grumpy looking Weaver by ludwigsdiana
Photo 814

Grumpy looking Weaver

maybe the young lady was not interested after all.

Just look at those long talons, no wonder they can pull the strips of grass and weave the perfect nest.
12th November 2023 12th Nov 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Lou Ann ace
What a wonderful capture!
November 12th, 2023  
Mags ace
Wonderful details!
November 12th, 2023  
