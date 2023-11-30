Sign up
Previous
Photo 832
Aggies in the garden
and my favourite of the three shots. As there was no editing involved and it was a practice session, I obviously deleted many.
30th November 2023
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
icm
Susan Wakely
ace
A great ICM.
November 30th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Great lateral movement and ICM.
November 30th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice icm
November 30th, 2023
Beverley
ace
This is my favourite too 😄
November 30th, 2023
