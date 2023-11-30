Previous
Aggies in the garden by ludwigsdiana
Aggies in the garden

and my favourite of the three shots. As there was no editing involved and it was a practice session, I obviously deleted many.
30th November 2023 30th Nov 23

Diana

Susan Wakely ace
A great ICM.
November 30th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Great lateral movement and ICM.
November 30th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice icm
November 30th, 2023  
Beverley ace
This is my favourite too 😄
November 30th, 2023  
