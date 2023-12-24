Sign up
Previous
Photo 856
Sunbird heaven
at Kirstenbosch gardens, collecting nectar with his long beak.
I was too occupied yesterday and forgot to post it.
24th December 2023
24th Dec 23
3
4
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
sunbird
Cordiander
A rainbow of colors :)
December 25th, 2023
Valerie Chesney
ace
So Beautiful ! Fav
December 25th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
So wonderful! Love these colourful birds. A VERY merry Christmas to you and your family, Diana. xx
December 25th, 2023
