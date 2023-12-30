Sign up
Previous
Photo 862
The whole picture
Yesterday I posted the severely cropped version, which can be seen
here
The goose was walking on the embankment of the dam and the bee eater flitted around and finally landed on this old dead branch.
My 300mm lens is just not long enough and I am so happy to have Topaz Gigapixel.
30th December 2023
30th Dec 23
1
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8498
photos
303
followers
153
following
John Falconer
ace
Although this original is good too!!
December 30th, 2023
