The whole picture by ludwigsdiana
Photo 862

The whole picture

Yesterday I posted the severely cropped version, which can be seen here


The goose was walking on the embankment of the dam and the bee eater flitted around and finally landed on this old dead branch.


My 300mm lens is just not long enough and I am so happy to have Topaz Gigapixel.
30th December 2023 30th Dec 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
236% complete

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Although this original is good too!!
December 30th, 2023  
