Photo 863
A little visitor
which I have never seen before. It was squashed after this shot.
Ending a very difficult year for me, both mentally and physically with this beautiful flower and fragrance. May the next year be as bright as this beautiful bloom.
Sending best wishes to you all for a healthy, happy and blessed 2024
31st December 2023
31st Dec 23
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
frangipani
winghong_ho
Beautiful capture and best wishes for 2024.
December 31st, 2023
Dorothy
ace
Love the scent and flower. I would squash him too.
May the coming year be Happy and Healthy.
December 31st, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Beautiful flower and capture. Wishing you the best in 2024.
December 31st, 2023
May the coming year be Happy and Healthy.