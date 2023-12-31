Previous
A little visitor by ludwigsdiana
Photo 863

A little visitor

which I have never seen before. It was squashed after this shot.

Ending a very difficult year for me, both mentally and physically with this beautiful flower and fragrance. May the next year be as bright as this beautiful bloom.

Sending best wishes to you all for a healthy, happy and blessed 2024
31st December 2023 31st Dec 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
236% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

winghong_ho
Beautiful capture and best wishes for 2024.
December 31st, 2023  
Dorothy ace
Love the scent and flower. I would squash him too.
May the coming year be Happy and Healthy.
December 31st, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Beautiful flower and capture. Wishing you the best in 2024.
December 31st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise