The peeper by ludwigsdiana
I was so happy to see this little one back in the tree closest to our wall. It has not been here for a while now.

It is so hot and dry now that the trees are starting to lose their leaves.
Diana

Kerry McCarthy ace
Great catch!
January 1st, 2024  
moni kozi
Such an intense stare. I like how the stare is enhanced by the framing branches
January 1st, 2024  
Carole G ace
Oh he's gorgeous, no wonder you're happy. I'd love an owl in the garden.
January 1st, 2024  
Mags ace
Lovely capture!
January 1st, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Very nice
January 1st, 2024  
