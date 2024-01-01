Sign up
Previous
Photo 864
The peeper
I was so happy to see this little one back in the tree closest to our wall. It has not been here for a while now.
It is so hot and dry now that the trees are starting to lose their leaves.
1st January 2024
1st Jan 24
5
3
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8506
photos
304
followers
154
following
236% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
26
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
spotted-eagle-owl
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Great catch!
January 1st, 2024
moni kozi
Such an intense stare. I like how the stare is enhanced by the framing branches
January 1st, 2024
Carole G
ace
Oh he's gorgeous, no wonder you're happy. I'd love an owl in the garden.
January 1st, 2024
Mags
ace
Lovely capture!
January 1st, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Very nice
January 1st, 2024
