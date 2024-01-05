Previous
Hiding by ludwigsdiana
Hiding

I found this little pigeon fledgeling hiding behind a small barrier wall.

I locked Minky inside for the rest of the day. When I went to take a look later in the evening, it was gone. I hope the parents found it.
5th January 2024 5th Jan 24

Diana

Such a sweet shot. I hope the parents found him, too.
January 5th, 2024  
