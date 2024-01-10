Previous
A closer look by ludwigsdiana
Photo 873

A closer look

at the beautiful fresh flowers coming from the farm, taken with my cell.

I am so preoccupied with Katja and making the most of her holiday that I am not getting around to anything else atm. Please bare with me
10th January 2024 10th Jan 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
239% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Elyse Klemchuk
These are very beautiful! Such a treat to see!
January 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise