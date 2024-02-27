Previous
Across the road by ludwigsdiana
Photo 921

Across the road

of the Planetarium was the only hotel in Sutherland.

We had an hour to kill before the stargazing, so off we went to the bar for a drink.

It was a real blast from the past, I don't know when I have last seen such an old interior. I suppose the furniture was bought/made when the hotel was built in 1919.

27th February 2024 27th Feb 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Christine Sztukowski ace
Sounds fun, I'd love to see inside
February 27th, 2024  
