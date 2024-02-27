Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 921
Across the road
of the Planetarium was the only hotel in Sutherland.
We had an hour to kill before the stargazing, so off we went to the bar for a drink.
It was a real blast from the past, I don't know when I have last seen such an old interior. I suppose the furniture was bought/made when the hotel was built in 1919.
27th February 2024
27th Feb 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8734
photos
307
followers
139
following
252% complete
View this month »
914
915
916
917
918
919
920
921
Latest from all albums
2608
2602
920
2600
2609
2603
921
2601
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sutherland-hotel
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Sounds fun, I'd love to see inside
February 27th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close