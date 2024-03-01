Previous
The drought stricken lake by ludwigsdiana
Photo 924

The drought stricken lake

which is normally full of water with no grass visible.

If you look very closely, you can see the rest of the flamingos still there.

I walked as far as I could on the dried out bed to get closer to them.

Sorry for not commenting, but I spent the day in bed and am going straight back.
1st March 2024 1st Mar 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
253% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Still a lovely scene! Take care of yourself.
March 1st, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Hope you feel better soon. Beautiful salted lake bed
March 1st, 2024  
Steve Chappell ace
Lovely scene. Feel better soon!
March 1st, 2024  
Lisa Brown ace
beautiful shot but I worry about the fact that it is drought stricken. Feel better soon.
March 1st, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
That is sad to see. Feel better soon.
March 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise