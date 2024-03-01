Sign up
Previous
Photo 924
The drought stricken lake
which is normally full of water with no grass visible.
If you look very closely, you can see the rest of the flamingos still there.
I walked as far as I could on the dried out bed to get closer to them.
Sorry for not commenting, but I spent the day in bed and am going straight back.
1st March 2024
1st Mar 24
5
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8746
photos
305
followers
139
following
Tags
paardevlei
Mags
ace
Still a lovely scene! Take care of yourself.
March 1st, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Hope you feel better soon. Beautiful salted lake bed
March 1st, 2024
Steve Chappell
ace
Lovely scene. Feel better soon!
March 1st, 2024
Lisa Brown
ace
beautiful shot but I worry about the fact that it is drought stricken. Feel better soon.
March 1st, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
That is sad to see. Feel better soon.
March 1st, 2024
