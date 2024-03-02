Previous
A variety of birdlife by ludwigsdiana
A variety of birdlife

in the little strip of water still in the lake.

As usual hey were all too far away.
2nd March 2024 2nd Mar 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Casablanca ace
Lovely to watch though
March 2nd, 2024  
