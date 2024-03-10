Previous
Birds from Paaredevlei by ludwigsdiana
Photo 933

Birds from Paaredevlei

albeit too far away. I might as well end the week the way I started the month.
10th March 2024 10th Mar 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Susan Wakely ace
A nice selection of birds.
March 10th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
They are still gathering and celebrating.
March 10th, 2024  
Mags ace
Looks like they're enjoying their private sandy shore.
March 10th, 2024  
Danette Thompson ace
Nice variety
March 10th, 2024  
Desi
Quite a selection of birds there - spoonbills, flamingos, herons, ducks - and are those stilts in the foreground?
March 10th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Quite a variety !
March 10th, 2024  
