Previous
Photo 933
Birds from Paaredevlei
albeit too far away. I might as well end the week the way I started the month.
10th March 2024
10th Mar 24
6
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8782
photos
304
followers
140
following
255% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
17
6
1
Extras
View Info
View All
Public
View
paardevlei-birds
Susan Wakely
ace
A nice selection of birds.
March 10th, 2024
Linda Godwin
They are still gathering and celebrating.
March 10th, 2024
Mags
ace
Looks like they're enjoying their private sandy shore.
March 10th, 2024
Danette Thompson
ace
Nice variety
March 10th, 2024
Desi
Quite a selection of birds there - spoonbills, flamingos, herons, ducks - and are those stilts in the foreground?
March 10th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Quite a variety !
March 10th, 2024
