Photo 948
A foggy morning
at Intaka Island. As the weather is cooler now, I had the need to get out and went to Intaka Island which is about a 40 minute drive (due to heavy traffic) towards Cape Town
I left in beautiful sunshine at 7.30 am and arrived in a grey and foggy Intaka.
I will add the links as it is too much to explain, a paradise for bird lovers in the middle of a huge developement.
I obviously took too many photos as I had a lot of time before the sun came out.
I loved this purple heron in the fog but was very unsure about settings as I have not taken photos in fog before.
https://intaka.co.za/
25th March 2024
25th Mar 24
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Kate
ace
Awesome composition and light
March 24th, 2024
Pat
This is wonderful! The foggy background really emphasises the bird and foliage.
March 24th, 2024
Olwynne
Fantastic bokeh. Your subject really stands out well
March 24th, 2024
