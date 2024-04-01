Previous
Happy Easter by ludwigsdiana
Happy Easter

I froze some of my flowers as eggs and wanted to post them this last week!

I totally forgot about them as I was so into my birds ;-)
1st April 2024 1st Apr 24

Diana

Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh! this is gorgeous Diana - so delightfully fragile and pretty ! fav
March 31st, 2024  
gloria jones ace
A Blessed Easter to you, Diana. This is a beautiful image.
March 31st, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Absolutely beautiful, like a star burst over the flower!
March 31st, 2024  
