Photo 988
I could not decide yesterday
so here is another take on my Aurora.
12th May 2024
12th May 24
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
grey-crowned-crane
Suzanne
ace
Just wow!
May 12th, 2024
Annie D
ace
I can't decide either - they both work
May 12th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
That's a stunner
May 12th, 2024
Dianne
ace
Such a fun image.
May 12th, 2024
