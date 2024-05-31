Sign up
Previous
Photo 991
Happy Flamingo Friday
and wish you all a wonderful weekend. This little one wanted to go to the beach as it was so hot here.
I played around with one of my beach shots and a texture as I was not too fond of the background.
31st May 2024
31st May 24
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
flamingo
Suzanne
ace
I love that, Diana. it's a lovely photo really spectacularly edited.
May 31st, 2024
Annie D
ace
fabulous texture faffing Diana
May 31st, 2024
Brigette
ace
how vibrant Diana
May 31st, 2024
Zilli
ace
Great one
May 31st, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
I can't believe how good our wonderful 365 friends can do - or maybe I do! fav
May 31st, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
So beautiful, like a ballet dance!
May 31st, 2024
