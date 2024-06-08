Previous
NOT MY PHOTO by ludwigsdiana
Yesterday I posted our beautiful Knysna Loerie and said I would find a BIF. It certainly is a wonderful sight in flight.

I took a screen shot off the web. Knysna is about 450kms (about 280 miles) one way from us, so I doubt I will ever get a shot of it in flight.
8th June 2024 8th Jun 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Annie D ace
fabulous - thanks for sharing
June 7th, 2024  
