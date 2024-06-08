Sign up
Previous
Photo 993
NOT MY PHOTO
Yesterday I posted our beautiful Knysna Loerie and said I would find a BIF. It certainly is a wonderful sight in flight.
I took a screen shot off the web. Knysna is about 450kms (about 280 miles) one way from us, so I doubt I will ever get a shot of it in flight.
8th June 2024
8th Jun 24
1
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9109
photos
299
followers
145
following
272% complete
Tags
livingston-turaco
Annie D
ace
fabulous - thanks for sharing
June 7th, 2024
