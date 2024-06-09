Previous
I was very inquisitive and had to give it a go. I used all the prompts but did no editing. by ludwigsdiana
Photo 994

I was very inquisitive and had to give it a go. I used all the prompts but did no editing.

9th June 2024 9th Jun 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
272% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
Wow! I have no idea how to do this, but you have mastered it! This is amazing Diana
June 8th, 2024  
Diana ace
@grammyn You sure were quick Katy, I was not even finished yet. We are going all Ai now ;-)

Check out the new competition Text 2 image hosted by @olivetreeann, a fun game.
June 8th, 2024  
katy ace
@ludwigsdiana I have watched the competition with a little bit of interest, but I don’t have the skills or desire to attempt it. I am perfectly happy looking at other people’s amazing creations.
June 8th, 2024  
Jerzy ace
Very eye pleasing! Not something I'm capable of doing unfortunately.
June 8th, 2024  
Diana ace
@grammyn @jerzyfotos I just gave in the prompts, the generator gave me this image. No skill involved at all.

In fact I am not really a fan of the idea of Ai, but did it as a test.
June 8th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Beautiful capture...great leading line, gorgeous sky and composition
June 8th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Magical looking.
June 8th, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
Lovely......you got everything in that one :)
June 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise