Text to image by ludwigsdiana
Photo 996

Text to image

Prompts: tower, clock forest, night, stars, path. I had to leave night out as only 5 prompts are allowed here. No editing.

Generated in https://www.canva.com/design/DAGHpYN0Ryk/bkKPShsohCxDjyVDSU_2DA/edit?ui=eyJFIjp7IkE_IjoiViIsIkIiOiJCIn0sIkciOnsiQiI6dHJ1ZX19
11th June 2024 11th Jun 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Looks wonderful, Diana.
June 11th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Interesting to see & read…
June 11th, 2024  
Diana ace
@mittens Where is yours Marilyn, I liked it a lot! Please try some more ;-)
June 11th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
@ludwigsdiana I didn't know it was going to be a contest, Diana, and I didn't want to be in a contest so I deleted my photo. I was hoping it was just something we were sharing. Yours are looking great.
June 11th, 2024  
