The big catch by ludwigsdiana
Photo 999

The big catch

for both of us! I was so excited to see this that I just had to post it now! Next month will be all about birds again.

Such a great experience watching them dive and come up with such a great fish. It seemed to take ages to get it down.

The shots were not very clear and not worth posting. Cropped in gigapixel.
17th June 2024 17th Jun 24

Diana

JackieR ace
The perfect catch, I'm so happy for you ( and expect it to be top of TT!!)
June 17th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Wow. What a great capture.
June 17th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
I would be excited too!
June 17th, 2024  
vaidas ace
Great catch and the image.
June 17th, 2024  
Peter ace
Absolutely fabulous capture Diana, a big Fav:)
June 17th, 2024  
narayani ace
Fabulous!
June 17th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Awesome shot!
June 17th, 2024  
