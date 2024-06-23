Previous
Not a good fisherman by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1003

Not a good fisherman

as he kept on going in the water but never came up with a fish

One of the reasons I am able to get these shots, is that I can balance my camera on the ledge of the hide. These wooden poles they fish from are only a few meters away.

Another reason is that I use topaz gigapixel to crop and enhance. (maybe this one is too cropped)
23rd June 2024 23rd Jun 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Corinne C ace
Fabulous details! Look at these water droplets on his chest!
June 23rd, 2024  
*lynn ace
great capture ~ that is a very long beak!
June 23rd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
June 23rd, 2024  
moni kozi
Gorgeous result, whatever you do for it
June 23rd, 2024  
