Previous
Photo 1003
Not a good fisherman
as he kept on going in the water but never came up with a fish
One of the reasons I am able to get these shots, is that I can balance my camera on the ledge of the hide. These wooden poles they fish from are only a few meters away.
Another reason is that I use topaz gigapixel to crop and enhance. (maybe this one is too cropped)
23rd June 2024
23rd Jun 24
4
3
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous details! Look at these water droplets on his chest!
June 23rd, 2024
*lynn
ace
great capture ~ that is a very long beak!
June 23rd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
June 23rd, 2024
moni kozi
Gorgeous result, whatever you do for it
June 23rd, 2024
