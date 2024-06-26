Sign up
Photo 1006
Photo 1006
Climbing up the tower
which I should imagine to be very strenuous and tricky! for those that do not know it, here is a link.
https://www.fairview.co.za/tale-goat-tower/
26th June 2024
26th Jun 24
8
4
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9179
photos
298
followers
147
following
275% complete
Tags
faitview-goat
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
Particularly with that heavy load he's carrying. 😁
June 26th, 2024
Zilli
ace
Looks very concentrated on the task of climbing. Interesting information on the place.
June 26th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful capture
June 26th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
June 26th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Great capture. It's amazing how agile goats are.
June 26th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What can I say I shall keep it polite ! your pov and capture is very revealing !! fav
June 26th, 2024
winghong_ho
Lovely shot. He looks fat.
June 26th, 2024
katy
ace
@swillinbillyflynn
lol!
I feel like it’s probably rather easy for them as long as they don’t have to share the space with someone else. I feel like this one is about halfway up.
June 26th, 2024
I feel like it’s probably rather easy for them as long as they don’t have to share the space with someone else. I feel like this one is about halfway up.