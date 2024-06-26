Previous
Climbing up the tower by ludwigsdiana
Climbing up the tower

which I should imagine to be very strenuous and tricky! for those that do not know it, here is a link.

https://www.fairview.co.za/tale-goat-tower/
26th June 2024 26th Jun 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
Particularly with that heavy load he's carrying. 😁
June 26th, 2024  
Zilli ace
Looks very concentrated on the task of climbing. Interesting information on the place.
June 26th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful capture
June 26th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
June 26th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Great capture. It's amazing how agile goats are.
June 26th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What can I say I shall keep it polite ! your pov and capture is very revealing !! fav
June 26th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Lovely shot. He looks fat.
June 26th, 2024  
katy ace
@swillinbillyflynn lol!

I feel like it’s probably rather easy for them as long as they don’t have to share the space with someone else. I feel like this one is about halfway up.
June 26th, 2024  
